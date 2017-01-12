Body of former Havant student Ryan Lock ‘recovered’ after fighting Islamic State

THE body of a chef from Chichester who was killed fighting Isis in Syria will be repatriated.

Ryan Lock, a former pupil at Warblington School, in Havant, was said to have died during an offensive against Islamic State forces to retake the northern city of Raqqa on December 21.

The 20-year-old had no military experience and had told raletives he was going on holiday to Turkey.

His body was said to be in the hands of Islamic State militants.

However, Mr Lock’s parents, from Chichester and Havant, have reportedly been told that his body has been recovered and taken to the Kurdish controlled north east Syria.

Mark Campbell, a pro-Kurdish rights activist from KurdishQuestion.com told the BBC: ‘Ryan’s remains are now awaiting repatriation to the UK.’

He added: ‘It is hoped that with the support of the Kurdistan regional government authorities and the UK consulate in Erbil that the process will be able to proceed without delay, although due to the political complexities of the region we expect the process may take some time.’

Mr Lock was the third man to die fighting with the Kurds against so-called Islamic State.

A Foreign Office spokesman warned against people travelling to Syria.

They said: ‘The UK has advised for some time against all travel to Syria.

‘Anyone who does travel to these areas, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in danger.’