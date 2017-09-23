Body of man found in Portsmouth

Have your say

A man’s body has been pulled out of the water at Hilsea Lines in Portsmouth.

A police spokesman said officers had been called just before 12.43pm today by the ambulance service after the discovery of a body of a man in his 50s in water at Hilsea Lines.

Next of kin have been informed.

The spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification proceedings are taking place.