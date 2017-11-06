Bonfire spike for fire crews

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS saw a rise in the number of Bonfire Night incidents this year.

On Sunday night Southsea fire station received a total of 22 calls.

Fire crews from Cosham and Portchester were also called into the area.

According to Hampshire Fire and Rescue, there were 16 attended incidents in the city last year.

A spokesman from Southsea fire station says that the team was prepared for the night.

He said: ‘It was certainly a busy night for us – we actually ended up calling in crews from Cosham and Portchester as well.

‘Most of the incidents were in Southsea and Buckland.

‘But to see this number of incidents is quite normal for Bonfire Night, so we were ready for it.’