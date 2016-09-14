Brave Lily goes for the chop for little princesses

BIG-HEARTED schoolgirl Lily Glew chopped her long hair off to give her locks to a charity that make wigs for children.

The nine-year-old Portsmouth High School pupil followed in the footsteps of her big sister Hope who also donated her long hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Lily before she had her hair cut

The charity turns the hair into wigs for children who have lost their hair through illness or chemotherapy for cancer treatments.

Lily, of Lennox Road South, Southsea, said: ‘I found out that some poorly children don’t have any hair and thought it would be a really nice thing to send mine to the charity so that they can make wigs to help the children.’

Lily visited Shape hairdressing salon, in Clarendon Road, Southsea, for the big day.

Dad Dean, 44, said: ‘We were expecting some tears but she was very happy about it.

‘She actually skipped out of the salon because she was so pleased to be doing something for others.’

Lily had just under eight inches cut off and now loves swishing her hair around freely in a long bob cut.

Dean and wife Nicola said they are very proud of both their daughters.

