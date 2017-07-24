Breakfast show presenter announced as Retail & Leisure Awards host

The host of this year’s Retail and Leisure Awards has been revealed – it’s Jez Clark, breakfast show presenter at The Breeze radio station.

Jez, a former columnist with The News, said he was thrilled to be hosting this year’s ceremony.

The broadcaster has experience working with some of the UK’s biggest names, including Chris Evans.

Throughout his career in the industry, Jez has presented high- profile daytime shows for stations such as Capital Radio Group, Virgin Radio, GWR Group, GCAP Media and Global Radio’s Heart brand.

With a radio career spanning 25 years, Jez is a fitting host for the event.

He said: ‘I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s Retail and Leisure Awards. It’s going to be a fab night.’

His career began on the south coast back in 1992, so he is no stranger to the area.

Jez said: ‘I live in Fareham, so visit Portsmouth on a regular basis, I love the shopping at Gunwharf Quays and then grabbing a bite to eat at one of the restaurants overlooking the harbour. In the summer I also love visiting Southsea seafront with my two kids.’

This will be the awards’ third year. They aim to provide a platform and recognise, reward and celebrate all of the successful retail and leisure destinations across the south, as well as the people who work in them.

Local businesses are urged to nominate their companies or any high achievers within the business who show exemplary standards.

If you have an apprentice or trainee showing promise or feel as though your manager has gone above and beyond, you can put them forward for one of the special awards.

Entries can include business owners, managers and employees. In some categories the customers or recipients of services can forward an entry.

The judging panel has already been decided for the event. The four panellists are Stef Nienaltowski from Shaping the Future of Portsmouth, Aaron Butson from Havant and South Downs College, commercial editor at The News Simon Toft and editor Mark Waldron.

Jez will be presenting the winners with their accolades at a black tie dinner, which will be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 16.

To submit your nominations for this year’s ceremony, you must fill out an entry pack and return this by the closing date of August 4.