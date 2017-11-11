BREAKING: Fire sparks evacuation of Portsmouth’s South Parade Pier

Have your say

VISITORS had to be evacuated from a pier Portsmouth’s after a fire broke out.

Fire crews from Southsea were called to South Parade Pier about 2pm this afternoon following reports of an electrical fire.

The minor blaze is believed to have sparked in a fuse box near the Deep Blue Restaurant.

Mark Laskey, owner of Best of British Foods on the pier, said firefighters evacuated the recently re-opened heritage site while they tackled the blaze.

‘Everyone was evacuated for about 10 minutes,’ he said. ‘It was over pretty quickly. It’s all business as usual now though.’

Firefighters reported treating one person at the scene before paramedics arrived.

Most of the pier has now re-opened, although its understood the Deep Blue Restaurant is closed.