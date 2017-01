BRITAIN’S Got Talent magician Jamie Raven is performing in Fareham as part of his UK tour.

Jamie, who finished runner-up in the 2015 edition of the ITV talent contest, is at Ferneham Hall next month. He is visiting 17 venues across the UK and will be in Fareham on February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and can be purchased by calling 01329 231942 or at fernehamhall.co.uk.