Businesses get in the swing for charity at a fun golf tournament

Businesses have taken a big swing for charity at a golf fundraising day.

Supported by networking group Business Builders, 27 golfers took part in a tournament at Meon Valley Golf Club for Hayling Island charity Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation (DRWF).

A total of £819 was raised on the day, with 23 businesses taking part and sponsorship from Minoan Trace olive oil.

DRWF chief executive Sarah Tutton said: ‘The charity relies on the generosity of the people who fundraise for us, allowing us to continue the work we do to support people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

‘We are very grateful for the continued support of Business Builders.’

The overall winner of the tournament was Charlie Gray from Towergate Insurance.

The longest drive was Simon Quantic from Portsmouth Networks and the nearest pin was Martin Levoi, a retired businessman.

This event was the fourth golf day run in conjunction with Business Builders.

Founder Malcolm Archibald said: ‘We are delighted to have raised a significant sum for the diabetes charity.

‘The golf day has become an annual fixture in our calendar of events, and it brings a number of business people together to enjoy a charity golf day, and help to fundraise for a worthy cause.’

Minoan Trace olive oil is grown in Sitia on the island of Crete.

Nikos Marmaras from Minoan Trace commented: ‘We were pleased to sponsor the golf day and offer some of our oil as part of the raffle.’