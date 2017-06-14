Businesswomen’s awards are up for grabs

NATWEST is looking for female entrepreneurs in Portsmouth for its annual Everywoman Awards.

Businesswomen from across the region can be nominated for the awards, which are split into six categories.

The awards aim to highlight the impact of businesswomen in their respective industries.

Head of enterprise Julie Baker said: ‘Together we are helping more women set up in business, encouraging existing women-owned businesses to grow, showcasing fantastic role models, and developing our female talent.’

To enter, go to everywoman.com/ewawards.

The deadline for entries is July 3.