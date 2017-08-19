Butterfly House in Southsea officially opens to families

Have your say

FAMILIES were wowed by butterflies flying around the new Butterfly House in Southsea.

The butterfly enclosure, which is part of Cumberland House Natural History Museum, on Eastern Parade, was officially opened today to the public following its renovation.

Children watched in awe as the exotic insects flew about, ate fruit and landed on their arms and legs.

Simone Stroili, from Southsea, took her five-year-old daughter Nicole. Simone said: ‘The Butterfly House is really lovely.

‘The butterflies are beautiful and Nicole loves them.

‘It is a brilliant attraction for Southsea.’

The Butterfly House was opened by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Ken Ellcome following its £130,000 refurbishment.