Cakes galore at HMS Sultan!

SAILORS at a naval training base joined in with a coffee morning to raise money for charity.

HMS Sultan hosted a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Leading Physical Trainer Elise Broughton organised the event.

She said: ‘The coffee morning has been great fun to organise.

‘We’ve had lots of donations, with many people even trying out their baking skills in front of their colleagues for the first time.

‘We’ve even had some local businesses who have also given us some cakes too.’

The event was held at the Sports and Recreation Centre, which provides facilities and advice on fitness, healthy lifestyles, recreation and adventurous training.

Elise added: ‘It’s really good to see everyone who has come along to enjoy themselves and show their support.

‘We probably all know someone who has been affected by cancer and Macmillan do a lot to help those suffering with the disease.’

Macmillan’s annual ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ raises money to help the charity in providing emotional, financial, medical and practical support.