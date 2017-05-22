Candidates urged to support green belt

CAMPAIGNERS have urged parliamentary candidates to support policies that will affect rural areas in the build-up to the general election.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England’s Hampshire branch has asked politicians to pledge to provide stronger protection for green belts, enable further investment in urban regeneration, continue public funding for farming focused on benefits beyond food and look to implement a travel investment strategy.

CPRE Hampshire’s Dee Haas said: ‘Hampshire’s rich and varied landscape contains national parks, areas of outstanding natural beauty and green belt and I ask that our local parliamentary candidates commit to protecting these and other valued and finite green spaces from ill-judged development that fails to meet local housing needs.

‘The next parliament will have to address the pressing housing crisis by providing homes and infrastructure we need. CPRE Hampshire supports this but calls for development on brownland land in cities and towns.’