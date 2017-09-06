CANON TOM KENNAR: The rector of St Faith’s, Havant, looks forward to the Havant Town Fair

AFTER a gap of five years, St Faith’s Church, Havant is reviving an old tradition this Saturday – the Havant Town Fair.

It will be the first since 2012.

The Havant Town Fair 2011 was held at St Faith's Church in Havant. After a break of five years, it is now back, on September 9

This is a fundamentally different occasion to a typical church fair, because we invite tradespeople from all over the area to come and display their wares and services. Hopefully we’re also demonstrating that St Faith’s cares about the thriving of the whole community.

This year we will be offering produce from Three Harbours Beef (a local beef company which grazes cattle within the parish), FKD Pies (amazing home-cooked pies), Coastal Drift (fabulous fabrics), and Right at Home (a local provider of home care services).

Friends of the Earth will also be here, as will local photographer Mike Edwards, who will be showing comparative pictures of Havant past and present.

As a church, we will be adding to these stalls our own charity shop and church café, a bottle stall, tombola, ‘ring the duck’ and other fun and games.

There will be a display of some archive photos of St Faith’s over the years. We will also be offering the rare chance for trips up the tower – to see Havant from a totally new perspective – only for those with strong hearts and lungs!

And there will be the chance to take part in our grand draw. The first prize is £200.

All this activity will raise funds for our Big Build Campaign, to drive forward improvements to our church and other parish buildings.

But first and foremost, the town fair is about bringing the whole community together – celebrating our town and its life, around the oldest building in Havant.

There will be no charge for entry – because we want everyone to be able to come, regardless of available money to spend.

It’s good to be able to revive old traditions from time to time. Traditions like these call us out of our individual lives and into a wider, deeper community.

We are reminded that we thrive when we do things together.

The fete is from 10am until 2pm.