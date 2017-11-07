Car and van crash on M27 near Portsmouth

Have your say

There have been delays on the M27 for traffic coming into Portsmouth this afternoon after an accident.

Traffic is building eastbound near Junction 12 at Port Solent after the crash near the link road to the M275.

Highways England said one lane had been closed and emergency services are on the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said they had been called at 4.05pm to reports of a collision between a car and a van.

There are not thought to be any injuries, and the vehicles involved have been recovered.

Vehicles were queuing back as far as Junction 11 at Fareham.