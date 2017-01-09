Car firm supports Fareham charity

CAR firm Hendy Group has signed up to support a centre which helps children and adults with disabilities.

The company has joined The Rainbow Centre 100 Club which creates a sustainable income stream for the Fareham-based charity.

Before Christmas, Hendy Group went one step further in its support and used its six sites to provide a bag drop scheme for donations from staff for the centre’s charity shop on West Street.

Lucy Rumming, fundraising manager at The Rainbow Centre, said: ‘This is such an easy way to help our charity increase it’s income and the only cost is a little time and planning.

‘If any other businesses in the area would like to support the centre in the same way, the charity would be delighted and more than happy to help with collections if required.’

The Rainbow Centre, on Palmerston Drive, supports children with cerebral palsy and other motor skill problems, as well as adults with Parkinson’s disease or who have suffered a stroke or head injury.