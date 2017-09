Have your say

THE large caravan fire in Portsmouth city centre near Sainsbury's has been extinguished by firefighters.

Crews from Southsea fire station were sent to Clarence Street after getting the call at 11.57am.

Two fire appliances from the station arrived at the scene to see a caravan alight.

The fire was put out by crews at around 12.40pm.