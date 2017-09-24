Caravan hit by Gosport arsonists

The destruction of a caravan is being treated as ‘not accidental’, according to firefighters.
Gosport Fire Station was mobilised at 7.30pm after a caravan was set alight in the car park of St Vincent College in Mill Lane.
A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We are treating this incident as not accidental.
‘The caravan has been completely destroyed – it is just a metal shell now. Thankfully nobody was inside.’
It is currently unknown who owned the caravan.
