Caravan hit by Gosport arsonists

Have your say

The destruction of a caravan is being treated as ‘not accidental’, according to firefighters.

Gosport Fire Station was mobilised at 7.30pm after a caravan was set alight in the car park of St Vincent College in Mill Lane.

A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We are treating this incident as not accidental.

‘The caravan has been completely destroyed – it is just a metal shell now. Thankfully nobody was inside.’

It is currently unknown who owned the caravan.