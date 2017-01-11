‘Care for your vulnerable neighbours’ as icy weather hits

CARING residents are being urged to keep an eye out for their vulnerable neighbours as chilly weather grips the nation.

The Met Office yesterday issued a Level 3 cold weather alert across the area until Sunday evening.

And weather experts also issued a yellow warning for snow in places, with an increased risk of snow showers and icy conditions.

The dip in temperatures has prompted the warning from West Sussex County Council, which is asking people to look out for each other in the freezing temperatures.

Christine Field, cabinet member for community well-being at the authority, said: ‘Icy ground may be a problem for a few days which can lead to slips and falls that might cause broken bones.

‘You could make a real difference to someone by picking up shopping or medicines so they don’t have to leave their home.

‘If there is anyone you know who might be at particular risk, for example, an older person living on their own, make sure they know what to do to stay warm and are well stocked with food and medications. If you are worried about them you can contact us on 01243 642121.’