Caribbean calypso quells Christmas shopping blues in Portsmouth

Have your say

A GROUP of youngsters brought a touch of Caribbean sunshine to drab, November Portsmouth, in a bid to raise cash.

The Pan Parade Steel Band eased Christmas shoppers’ blues when they performed in Commercial Road last Sunday.

Kareena Basra in action with the Pan Parade Steel Band. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-171119-160044006

Their aim was to raise money to replace their old steel pans which they have been using since they were formed two years ago.

The steel band was set up in 2015 by Neil Mogridge, a music teacher at Northern Parade Junior School, Hilsea, Portsmouth.

He said: ‘The band was originally formed by a group of Year 6 pupils from the school who enjoyed the uniqueness of the steel pan so much they have kept coming ever since.

‘The band is in desperate need of a new set of steel pans at a cost of £11,500 so we are looking for a sponsor as well as holding fundraising events.

Pan Parade fundraisers and 'groupies' Lynn Vince and Sharon Basra. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-171119-160056006

Pan Parade is holding an evening fundraiser at Stamshaw Angling Club on Friday.

The evening starts at 7.30pm with Pan Parade playing and will also include a DJ. Tickets are £3 for adults and £2 for children.

Pan Parade are also available for bookings for any event. Contact Neil Mogridge by clicking here.