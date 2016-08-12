Caring Fareham parents fundraising to help son

A caring family have launched a fundraising campaign to build a £10,000 multi-sensory room to care for their four-year-old child, who has severe cerebral palsy.

Charlie Bonnick was born with the condition and is also visually impaired and suffers from epilepsy.

Unable to talk, move or do anything by himself without support, his mum Dee and father Steve are looking to provide Charlie with the best quality of life they can offer by building a room that fits his needs.

The couple plan to turn their garden summerhouse into the perfect place for Charlie, complete with a hot tub, its own hoist and bright colours to aid his vision.

Steve, of Highlands Road, Fareham, says: ‘Charlie has a real problem in that he cannot do anything for himself.

‘He can’t stand, sit, talk or even eat without assistance. But when he’s in water, it really helps him.

‘It relaxes his muscles and allows him to move more freely, so he absolutely loves it.

‘Water and music are his two favourite things in life, so we want to be able to give him the chance to use the room every day.’

Charlie is due to attend St Francis Special School in Fareham this September, where the pupils have the use of a pool.

But Dee and Steve want Charlie to have the freedom to use a tub whenever he needs to.

He adds: ‘It would just be so good for him.

‘He really enjoys himself in them.’

The couple launched their fundraising campaign earlier this summer.