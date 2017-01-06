Celebrate Burns Night and help a good cause

PEOPLE are invited to kick-start the year with a Burns Night celebration for a good cause.

The Rainbow Centre is inviting guests to dance the night away at their first event of the year, in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns on Friday, January 27 at Fareham’s Ferneham Hall.

Organiser Kelle Russell said: ‘Ferneham Hall is a fantastic venue for our Burns Night as they have a fully licensed bar, lots of room for dancing and plenty of free parking spaces.’

On the night guests will be welcomed by piper, Richard Smith, of RS Bagpipes.

Visitors will enjoy all the traditional formalities including the piping in and addressing to the haggis and propose a toast with a tot of whisky before being served a traditional menu of haggis with neeps and tatties by Wright Choice Catering, followed by cheese, biscuits and coffee.

After dinner, there will be live music from the Woodsiders Ceilidh Band and their caller, who will walk everyone through each traditional Scottish dance.

Money raised will go to The Rainbow Centre in Fareham, which supports children with cerebral palsy and adults with a stroke, MS and Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, head injury and their families.

The event starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £25 per person. To buy go to rainbowcentre.org/events/burns-night-supper-dance.