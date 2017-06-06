Celebrate Father’s Day at the Diving Museum

THERE is plenty going on for all the family to enjoy at the Diving Museum.

The Lee-on-the-Solent museum is offering free entry to dads accompanied by their children on Father’s Day, June 18.

And there is also a chance to get knitting every Saturday from now until October.

Margaret Marks, from the museum, said: ‘We must be the only museum in the UK, if not the world, which you can walk to straight off the beach.

‘There is also a large public car park and a super café nearby.

‘So, if it gets too hot and sunny on the beach come and cool down inside No 2 Battery.

‘Of course, in the unlikely event of rain and wind, you can also come inside and shelter.’

Over the past month people have been submitting artwork to the museum as part of the UNDERWATER 2017 exhibition which was held over the second May bank holiday weekend.

The judges’ picked their favourite, a filmed called Acidification by Julian Masson, about the acidification of the sea.

The winner in the under-14 category was Avril Becker’s painting Tortuga.

Alex Terry’s The Diver and several Gomer Junior School pupils had commendations.

Margaret added: ‘The public vote went to Exploring the Deep Deep Sea 1 by Lynn Stephens and to Grace and Bo of Gomer Junior School with their porthole view of the sea. We will do it all again next year.’

Every Saturday, from 11.30am until 1pm, knitters are welcome to join the Red Hat Knitters who make traditional red divers’ hats to sell in the shop.

And there is a guided walk from the museum at 11.30am every Sunday.