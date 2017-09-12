Celebrating the birthday of Roald Dahl

Have your say

CHILDREN in Gosport have the chance to celebrate one of the best-loved children’s authors of all time.

Gosport Discovery Centre and SEARCH will be hosting the Roald Dahl and Friends event today from 3.30pm-5.30pm in the children’s area.

The Hampshire Cultural Trust and Gosport Discovery Centre have promised an afternoon of hands-on fun for children to enjoy as they meet characters from stories such as Fantastic Mr Fox and The Enormous Crocodile.

There is no booking for this event – for more information, call (023) 9250 1957.