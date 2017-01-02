Charities in Portsmouth area given money

CHARITIES have been given cash after being nominated along with 1,000 other organisations.

Friends of the Homeless in Fareham and Gosport and Second Chance in Portsmouth, which helps vulnerable children, were given £100 by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The charities received a money after being nominated by people in their area.

Emma Palmer, manager of the Portsmouth branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity.’