A SUPPORT service for people affected by cancer is holding a summer fair.

Harbour Cancer Support Service will be joined by charity Square Pegs for the fundraiser in Gosport.

The annual event will have games, tombola, a bouncy castle, barbecue, stalls and entertainment.

It is being held on June 24 at Nicholson Gardens, off Carlton Road.

Entry is free and it is on between 11am and 4pm.