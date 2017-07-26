Charities win as Fareham show raises cash in memory of Karl

THE partner of a man who died while abroad has thanked the organiser of a charity talent show.

Being Alive 4 was staged at Ferneham Hall in Fareham in a bid to raise money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and child bereavement support charity Simon Says – in memory of Karl Law from Fareham, who died in Prague in 2014.

Organiser Kelly Fuller said: ‘It went really well and so far we are at £3,571.23 with donations still coming in.

‘Since Being Alive began we have raised £11,000, which I am very proud of.’

Kelly added: ‘I have chosen Simon Says because of my friend Amanda Collins and her son Lenny, who benefit from the charity after the tragic loss of Lenny’s father Karl.’

Karl died after falling in a river during a stag weekend.

Lenny’s mum, Amanda, said: ‘I am so touched that my childhood school friend Kelly chose Simon Says as one of the charities to support in Being Alive 4.

‘The show was more magical than I could have imagined, it was an absolutely stunning evening of entertainment and talent beyond words.

‘You can never imagine the devastation when your happy family unit is suddenly ripped apart by the loss of a significant person.

‘As a parent who is already grief-stricken, to have to explain details to your confused and frightened child is the hardest, most heartbreaking task I could ever have imagined.’

The event began with a meet and greet for children with some of their favourite prince and princess characters, before a show featuring two local youth groups, Acting Up Drama School and Hayling Islands Young Stars.

Kelly started Being Alive four years ago when she sustained an injury which meant she couldn’t take part in her local Race For Life.

She said: ‘As my father was battling cancer at the time, I wanted to help raise not just money, but awareness. So I used my strengths and put them to use, and decided to put on a charity concert, along with my friends from local musical societies.

‘Each year, we pick two new charities to raise money and awareness for, and in those three previous years, we have raised over £7,500 for Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Naomi House, Stroke Association, Autism Hampshire and Epileptic Society.’

Kelly added:‘It has been so rewarding and I am overwhelmed at how well Being Alive is doing.’

The local talent that gets involved is amazing, and I am proud to share the stage with them all.’