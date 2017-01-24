Charity and business work together to build new classroom

A NEW classroom has been built for students with learning disabilities.

Charity Fitzroy and Portsmouth firm Covers have worked together to build the cabin at Fitzroy’s sustainability centre in East Meon.

Unveiled last month, the classroom is part of the charity’s Rural Skills Project.

Jim Apted, community and fundraising co-ordinator, said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled with our brand new classroom and so are the people we support. We would like to extend a huge thanks to Covers. The classroom will make a real difference.’

Fitzroy supports adults with learning disabilities.