Charity appeal for any unwanted Christmas gifts across Portsmouth

BARNARDO’s stores across Portsmouth are appealing for unwanted Christmas presents to be donated.

A poll by the charity found 12 per cent of people bin gifts they have no use for and 38 per cent of people responded that they leave presents in cupboards and forget about them.

Donations of any gifts that will not be used will go to vulnerable people in the UK.

Barnardo’s Jonathan Whalley said: ‘Please take any unsuitable gifts to our stores and enjoy a warm feeling knowing your kind act is helping a child that needs your help.’