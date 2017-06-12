Charity asks public for help after blaze

A CHARITY shop is appealing for the public’s help after a fire destroyed donations and forced staff to close for three days.

The Sue Ryder shop in Stubbington Green reopened last week and has asked people to donate items as well as volunteer to help in the shop.

Shop manager Claire Golding-Smith said: ‘We’re saddened by the recent arson attack that caused significant damage to our shop.

‘Not only did we lose stock so generously donated by the public, we also lost three days’ worth of trade that would have generated funds to help the charity deliver its expert care for people with life-changing conditions.

‘Now we’ve opened our doors to the public again, we’re calling on Stubbington locals to donate items so our shop can continue to support Sue Ryder’s care.’

The shop has been trading in Stubbington for nine years, with donations being used to help fund the charity’s hospice and neurological care across the country.

Claire added: ‘If you can spare time on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and want to help a worthwhile cause, we’d love to hear from you.’

For more information on donating and volunteering at the shop contact the team on 01329 661 058.