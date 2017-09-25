Charity calls for additional volunteers

A CHARITY that supports elderly residents is looking for some extra helpers.

Brendoncare Clubs operates across Hampshire, with more than 90 clubs for people in the later stages of life.

But the club is in need of some more volunteers to help run the clubs each Saturday, with demand in Portchester, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent.

Head of club services Samantha Agnew said: ‘We know from talking to our members that weekends can be long and lonely.

‘Our weekend clubs offer relaxed social opportunities at a time when many other services don’t run and families may be busy with other commitments.

‘Our clubs would not be able to run without the support of our amazing volunteers, who give up a little bit of time each week to make a real and tangible difference to the lives of other people.’

Anyone interested in giving a helping hand to Brendoncare Clubs can call Adam Taylor on 01962 852133.