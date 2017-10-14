Charity collection is a massive success

Have your say

A VOLUNTEER coastwatch group has thanked shoppers for the success of a recent collection in a supermarket.

Members of the Lee-on-the-Solent branch of the National Coastwatch Institution, which comprises of 70 volunteers, raised £298.97 from a collection at ASDA in Newgate Lane, Fareham.

Mike Bowers from the NCI branch said: ‘The money will be used to help meet our running expenses and support NCI nationally in widening its activities.

‘We would like to thank the staff of ASDA in Newgate Lane and their generous shoppers for their support.’