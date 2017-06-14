Charity fair to raise money for Portsmouth Deaf Association

A CHARITY event for the deaf community is being held next weekend.

Organiser Ann Devaney is holding the family fun day after her first event last year was a big success.

Held last Easter, it raised £700 for the Portsmouth Deaf Association, prompting her to hold another fair this month.

Ann, whose late father was deaf, said: ‘I am inviting families to come along and have some fun.

‘This event gives access to people who are deaf because we have sign interpreters.

‘It gives them an opportunity because they normally don’t get that opportunity.

‘They can have access to tarot readings or a taster on reflexology and healing.’

The charity day is being held on Saturday, June 24 at the Deaf Centre in Arundel Street, Portsmouth between 11am and 3pm.

Entry is 50p with a raffle and a selection of stalls offering a variety from psychic and medium readings to an assortment of jams.

For more information, email anndevaney40@gmail.com.