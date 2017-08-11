Charity quiz night

A QUIZ night in Gosport this evening is raising money for Square Pegs Charity.
Teams of three to six people can win an assortment of prizes on the night.
Tickets are £5 a head, and guests are asked to bring along their own food and refreshments.
