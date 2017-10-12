Charity receives an ‘outstanding’ grade

A charity that is dedicated to the provision of free camps for children with health challenges has received an ‘Outstanding’ report from Ofsted.

Havant-based charity Over The Wall had an inspection at its residential camps, under the Residential Holiday Scheme For Disabled Children category.

The report took into consideration how well children were helped and protected and the effectiveness of the leaders and managers at camp.

The charity’s camps take place across the UK, and enable children to reach beyond the perceived limitations of their illness.

The camps are free and help to build the confidence of the children.

Ofsted’s official report said: ‘Children and young people forget about their complex medical needs as they become enthralled in a range of activities.

‘They feel relaxed because their medical care is managed extremely effectively.

‘They exude confidence and self-belief, motivational volunteers and leaders provide inspirational opportunities and new challenges and achievements are constantly celebrated.’

The charity’s chief executive Kevin Mathieson said: ‘We are thrilled to have been rated as uutstanding again- and this time across all areas inspected.

‘This achievement is a great testament to the commitment, dedication and hard work of Over The Wall’s volunteers and staff, all of which are wholly devoted to providing a memorable, fun and above all, safe camp environment.

‘This certification will also further demonstrate to families, the high standards of care that we maintain for children with a range of health challenges, whilst at camp.’