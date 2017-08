Have your say

A MAN who had a mohawk shaved on his head in a fundraising initiative has raised £200 for charity.

Peter Wallis, from Gosport, had the style shaved in aid of Harbour Cancer Support Centre – a charity that offers practical and emotional support to those affected by cancer.

Peter’s head shave was live streamed to Facebook, with Cllr Peter Chegwyn donating the last £25 to help him reach the £200 target.