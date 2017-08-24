Charity thanked for support

A MENTAL health charity has been commended for its work.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes spent an afternoon talking to the staff of The Moving On Project, which helps young people with mental health problems, and thanked them for their support in the community.

Suella said: ‘‘I was delighted to meet the inspirational team at the Moving On Project.

‘They offer brilliant services for local young people who experience mental health issues and I would urge people to recommend them to family and friends who need support.

‘I would like to thank all of those at the Moving On Project for the invaluable work they do in our community.’

The Moving On Project is a charity operating in Fareham and Gosport which provides help for young people aged 11 to 25 to improve their lives. The service offers confidential, discreet support, including free counselling to local young people.

The government is investing more in mental health and an estimated 1,400 more people are seen by mental health services each day compared to 2010.

Suella added: ‘I am very pleased with the government’s progress in supporting mental health and bringing about true parity of esteem between mental and physical health in the NHS.