Charity thrilled with new tables

CUPS of tea are no longer sliding on to the floor after a charity was given a grant for six new tables.

Headway Portsmouth in The Mountbatten Centre received a £500 grant, which has also been used for new equipment and a vacuum cleaner.

Service manager Sarah Robinson said: ‘A donation like this can really support the provision of sessions – especially when that can happen without getting your coffee or your dominoes in your lap.’