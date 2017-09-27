Charity thrilled with new tables

CUPS of tea are no longer sliding on to the floor after a charity was given a grant for six new tables.
Headway Portsmouth in The Mountbatten Centre received a £500 grant, which has also been used for new equipment and a vacuum cleaner.
Service manager Sarah Robinson said: ‘A donation like this can really support the provision of sessions – especially when that can happen without getting your coffee or your dominoes in your lap.’
