Chichester’s Charlotte Hawkins fights back tears after Strictly exit

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins fought back tears on the breakfast show after being ejected from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 42-year-old, from Chichester, became the third celebrity to get her marching orders when she was eliminated with dance partner Brendan Cole during last night’s results show.

Her co-presenter on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, walked behind the desk to give Hawkins a hug as she became emotional while discussing her exit.

Hawkins said: ‘Thanks everybody. I’m sorry, I am trying to keep it together but it is a difficult morning.

‘I’m just sad that it’s all over. You have this magical, sparkly world you spend so much time in.

‘It gives you so much life, you feel so full of energy and working towards a challenge like that on a personal level is such an amazing thing to do.’

Hawkins and her partner Brendan Cole were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday night. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Hawkins revealed that she had not heard judge Shirley Ballas get her name wrong on Saturday night, when she called her Mollie.

She said: ‘I didn’t hear that at the time and luckily Brendan didn’t hear it either.’

Hawkins’s co-host Piers Morgan criticised the head judge for her error.

‘Her name’s not Mollie ... Show us some respect,’ he said.

Hawkins and Cole during a recent visit to Chichester College.

‘Get the names of the contestants right if you’re going to ditch them.’

He told Hawkins: ‘You weren’t turfed out because you were the worst dancer, you just didn’t have the hottest story.’

He joked of Hawkins’s tears that maybe it was ‘the realisation that now all you’re left with is working with me’.

Hawkins’s exit came as reports suggested Cole could quit Strictly after 15 years on the BBC One show.