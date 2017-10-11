Child is accidentally left locked inside vehicle

Have your say

A CHILD was left stuck in a car after its mother closed the door, with the keys still inside.

A fire crew from Havant Fire Station was called out to Park Parade at 4.40pm after hearing that the child had been locked inside.

Five firefighters were sent out and freed the child from the vehicle.

A spokesman from Havant Fire Station said: ‘We were called out to release a small child from the car.

‘The parents had locked the keys inside, which is a rather distressing thing to have happen.

‘But the child was fine though.’