Children’s charity puts out call for volunteers

MORE than 11,000 children across Hampshire received advice on how to speak out about abuse thanks to a charity scheme.

The NSPCC’s Speak Out, Stay Safe programme, launched in 2011, uses trained volunteers to talk to school children about abuse.

With the help of mascot Buddy, the scheme provides free assemblies for children aged four to 11 plus a one-hour classroom workshop for children in Year 5 and 6.

The charity is now looking to recruit more volunteers.

Emma Aked, who runs the programme in the county, said: ‘The Speak Out, Stay Safe programme is enormously important as it gives children the language and confidence they need to talk about their worries, and the knowledge they need to keep themselves safe but the programme relies on dedicated volunteers to deliver the assemblies and workshops.

‘Volunteering is a fantastic way to give something back whilst also learning new skills and meeting new people.’

To apply visit http://bit.ly/2hZHXdx