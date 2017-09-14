Children will celebrate completing Portsmouth reading challenge

HUNDREDS of children and their families will celebrate the end of a successful summer of reading.

This Sunday, youngsters who have taking part in the Portsmouth reading campaign will go to Southsea Castle to be presented with a certificate and medal.

As well as receiving their prizes, the children will also be able to meet book characters, meet local storyteller Michael O’Leary and take part in treasure hunts, quizzes and other activities.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I look forward to this celebration of libraries and books every year.

‘It’s fantastic to see so many children and their families have taken part. It’s a really fun way for children to keep up their reading skills during the long summer holiday.’

Run by public libraries and The Reading Agency, this year’s theme was animal agents. Children were given a fold-out poster and collected stickers and rewards for each book they read.