Christmas cheer at company

THE staff Christmas party proved to be more of a celebration for six ladies as they were also made directors.

The woman, all senior fully-qualified members of the team at MMO Chartered Accountants in Waterlooville, accepted directorships offered by the founding partners at the firm’s Christmas party.

The new directors have been appointed to support future expansion plans.

Fay Butler, one of the new directors, said: ‘We’re all delighted to be given such an important role within the firm. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us - the perfect Christmas present.’

MMO partner Stephen Murray added: ‘We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to appoint a team of directors with whom we feel have the right attitude, commitment and enthusiasm.’