Church halls in Gosport and Fareham get council grants

TWO community groups have benefited from a council grant.

St John’s Church hall, in Fareham, and Brodrick Hall, in Gosport, received £24,670 and £5,000 respectively from Hampshire County Council.

The funds, from a pot of £150,000 split between 15 different groups, will go towards kitchen refurbishments at both centres, as well as lighting and flooring support at St John’s. Work will begin at Brodrick Hall, on Clayhall Road, in August.

The grants were given by Councillor Andrew Gibson, cabinet member for culture, recreation and countryside at the council.

He said: ‘These groups offer a wide range of activities to everyone in their communities. The additional capital funding will help them modernise their facilities.’