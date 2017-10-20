City braced for strong gusts and disruption

Have your say

POWERFUL winds are set to batter Portsmouth’s coastline this weekend as Storm Brian arrives

The Met Office last night issued a ‘yellow warning’ as the strong winds could lead to the risk of flooding.

Network Rail has now warned passengers that routes to Portsmouth will have speed restrictions in place which could lead to further disruption.

A spokesman said: ‘We are deploying additional teams across the railway network to remove debris quickly and safely if we need to, and to keep passengers moving.’

This will likely affect visitors to the city who are attending the Trafalgar Day commemorations.

The ceremonial 12-pounder naval gun-firing due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled because of the expected bad weather.

Jared Thornton, visitors service officer for Fort Nelson, said: ‘Unfortunately we were going to hold a gun firing but it has been cancelled.’

A special commemorative exhibit will now be held in its place.