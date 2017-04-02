City urged to unite in honour of murdered MP

RESIDENTS across Portsmouth are being urged to host street parties, picnics and bake-offs in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The gatherings, called the Great Get Together, are designed to unite people in their neighbourhoods on the weekend of June 17-18 in the biggest local celebrations planned since the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

It has been organised by the Jo Cox Foundation and the Big Lunch, alongside dozens of other groups.

Falling on the first anniversary of the Labour MPs murder, the event is expected to involve many thousands of people across the country.

Now Portsmouth City Council is urging people in the area to come together and join the celebrations.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the council, said: ‘This is a great initiative and helps to build community cohesion.

‘This is a good opportunity for local neighbourhoods to work together to celebrate the area they live in.’

Organisers will just need to complete an event application and arrange suitable public liability insurance.

People interested in getting involved can visit greatgettogether.org for a free kit filled with tips, ideas and inspiration.

The city council added if anyone is looking to plan an event in Portsmouth, they should search ‘planning an event’ at portsmouth.gov.uk for more information, guidelines and an event application form.