Civil servant worker for Hampshire County Council named on Queens volunteer list

A CIVIL servant has been recognised with the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal.

Adrian Keeble, an information analyst for Hampshire County Council’s children’s services department, has been a volunteer soldier with the Army reserve for more than 20 years.

During his time he has completed six-month operational tours in Bosnia in 2001/02 and Afghanistan in 2013.

Mr Keeble has risen to the highest non-commissioned rank of Warrant Officer Class 1 with 71st (City of London) Signal Regiment, and provides leadership and military guidance to the 250 soldiers in his battalion.

On his achievement, Mr Keeble said: ‘I was honoured and delighted to receive the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal, which was completely unexpected as there are only 13 medals of this nature given out each year.

‘I became a reservist as I wanted to do something interesting and challenging with my life and to serve my country.

‘I’m very grateful to the county council which has been very supportive, with two weeks’ additional paid leave for training and other duties, as well as time to get involved in important events such as Armed Forces Day.’