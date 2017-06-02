Clean fuel award for Team Brittania

TEAM Brittania say they are leading the way in the development of clean fuel.

The team has won the prestigious UIM World Record to circumnavigate the globe, in a power boat that they claim is the fastest, most fuel-efficient power boat the world has ever seen.

Initial testing indicates that the new emulsion could cut down particulate matter by 90 per cent and nitrogen dioxide by 60 per cent, which is associated with causing adverse health effects.

Alan Priddy, a 37 world record holder, has seen this endeavour evolve into becoming his life’s work – his previous exploits have also seen him powerboat and sail around the world, in both directions.

Alan said: ‘I have always looked above the horizon and my passion is to bring this world record back to Britain using British manufacturing, British design, British technology, British science and the environment.’