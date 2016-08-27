Cleaner sets off fire alarm in busy day for crews

FIRE crews across the area had a busy day dealing with a wide range of incidents.

A crew from Cosham went to The News Centre in London Road, Hilsea yesterday at 10am after a cleaner spraying air freshener in the toilets set off the automatic fire alarm.

The appliance also went to a home in Medina Road, Cosham shortly afterwards but it turned out after the appliance arrived that it was an accidental call.

Just after 4pm, a crew from the station then went to a home in Copnor to assist South Central Ambulance Service in a missing person appeal.

However, once inside the property, the crew discovered that the person had not been there for several weeks.

A crew from Gosport put out a bin that was on fire in High Street, Gosport, at 11.15am.

Crews from Southsea went to tackle a large grass fire at 2.15pm, near to Eastney Caravan Park, in Eastney Road.

An area about 4m by 25m was damaged, and the cause was unknown.

Firefighters from Fareham also went to a grass fire in Wallington.

The cause of the blaze, which took hold at 9.20am, was unknown.