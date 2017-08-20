Clipper Round the World Yacht race gets underway

THOUSANDS of people gathered to wave off the 12 crews taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

The latest edition of the race, which has its headquarters in Gosport, got under way on the river Mersey in Liverpool, yesterday.

Crew members taking part in the 11-month race said goodbye to their families as thousands of people lined Albert Dock.

Founder of the race Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who lives in Old Portsmouth and was the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world, said: ‘Over the next 11 months, our crews will get to face everything Mother Nature can throw at them.

‘Upon their return they will have crossed every ocean on the planet. Very few people get to say that.

‘The Clipper Race has got bigger and better with each edition and I can’t help feeling incredibly proud.’