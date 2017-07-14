Club appoints new president

The Rotary club in Fareham has announced Bob Marshall as its new president.

Former president Norman Chapman handed his chain of office over to the club’s newly-appointed president at a black tie dinner.

Bob outlined his plans to the dinner guests, advising he wants to focus on fundraising, community and international support and fellowship for members.

He spoke about his chosen charity for the year.

Bob said: We were truly inspired by Tom Yendell of Flat Spaces near Alton, Hampshire, with their amazing holidays for those less-abled, their families and carers.

‘We have already presented £1,500 and will continue to support them during my year 2017/2018.’

Former president Norman thanked Rotarians and guests at the event for all of their support during his run.